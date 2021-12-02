Afternoon shooting on turnpike near Pembroke Pines being investigated as road rage

An afternoon shooting in Pembroke Pines may have been the result of road rage.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A driver traveling on the Florida Turnpike was shot in the back Thursday afternoon in what investigators are saying could be a case of road rage.

The shooting happened at 1:32 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was heading southbound approaching Griffin Road when another driver opened fire.

The bullet went through the passenger’s side of the white Nissan Altima and the driver was hit once in the back, according to Lt. Yanko Reyes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the 26-year-old driver exited the highway onto Pines Boulevard and called 911. Sky 10 captured video of the car in the middle of a traffic turning lane.

The man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition.

Troopers tell Local 10 that they have not questioned the victim to get a description of the suspect or if this did stem from a road-rage incident — that is all part of the investigation.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard are open, so there are no delays at this time.

FHP says the shooter remains on the loose and are asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.