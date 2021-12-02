FBI seeks man who robbed Citibank branch in Miami

MIAMI – The FBI released surveillance images Thursday of a man who robbed a Citibank branch in Miami earlier in the day.

The alleged robber didn’t appear to put much effort into concealing his identity as he entered the bank at 2001 Biscayne Blvd. shortly after 11 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said there were customers inside the bank at the time but no injuries were reported.

Authorities would not confirm how much money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.