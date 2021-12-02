Hanukkah decorations stolen from rabbi’s front yard in Coral Gables

A community comes together after holiday decorations are stolen from a rabbi's home in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A South Florida rabbi says he is determined to bring more light to the Hanukkah holiday, after decorations are stolen from his front yard in Coral Gables.

The two big inflatables were taken from the front of Chany Stolik and Chabad Rabbi Avroham Stolik’s home last Saturday morning.

“It was an eight-foot tall menorah and a seven-foot tall dreidel that said Happy Hanukkah,” said Chany Stolik, homeowner.

Rabbi Stolik says that he was in shock that someone would steal his decorations, but is pleased at how his community has come together to support his family.

“Here’s what I have to tell the Grinch who took it, he may have taken the menorah off our lawn and it’s not bright and shining here, but guess what? He now has menorahs across Coral Gables windows. The support was, your menorah is gone, we’re going to light ours in support,” said Chany Stolik.

The response to this theft has been to shine the light even brighter. Sunday evening there will be a community menorah lighting

Ad

“At the time there are thieves lurking in the darkness, that’s when we shine the light,” said Rabbi Avroham Stolik.

Coral Gables Police are now investigating the theft and are asking anyone with information to call (305) 442-1600.