New surveillance video may lead to clues in a deadly convenience store shooting in Miramar

The victim's family is desperate for answers after a deadly shooting at a Miramar convenience store over the summer

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A South Florida woman is asking her community for help, as new surveillance video is released showing the person who shot and killed her fiancée this summer at a convenience store in Miramar.

Shantelle Rios is still looking for the man who murdered the father of her four children, her fiancée 43-year-old Carlton Rock.

“Mommy why did that guy kill daddy? He’s a bad man he needs to get in trouble. These are conversations I deal with everyday, ” said Rios.

The suspected killer, 58-year-old Ian Albert Graham, has been on the run for five months.

“I just want justice,” said Rios.

Surveillance video exclusively obtained by Local 10 News, shows Graham moments before the murder, entering a quick stop on Miramar’s Southwest 64th Avenue.

You can see Graham grab a paper bag and use it to hide what appears to be a gun.

It’s the same weapon detectives believe he used to kill Rock outside the store.

“And hit him, right under his eye,” said Rios.

Paramedics rushed the father to the hospital where he died five days later.

“When somebody harms a police officer or harms a dog or harms a duck or something... but when it comes to stuff like this it takes forever and a day to find this person,” said Rios.

Rios believes Graham followed her fiancé to this gas station after an argument at a nearby bar.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.