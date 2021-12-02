Questions surround incident in Miami Beach where light pole fell on moving vehicle

Miami Beach officials are investigating after a light pole fell on a truck on 14th Street between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue.

It happened Wednesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Surveillance video from a nearby condominium building shows the pole coming down on a Penske truck as it was heading down 14th Street.

Video and photos from a resident in another building show fire rescue crews working to remove the pole from the hood of the truck.

The truck driver was not injured.

“All the sudden, I hear a boom,” said resident Jane Krupp. “I look out the window and there was a light pole on top of a truck.”

Another neighbor provided photos to Local 10, appearing to show a line the truck might have struck. A spokesperson for the city said the incident is under investigation.

“This is highly unusual and our public works department is conducting a complete investigation to determine the cause of failure. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle was not injured,” spokesperson Melissa Berthier wrote in an email.