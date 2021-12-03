Man in early 90s confirmed dead after fire erupts inside Fort Lauderdale condominium

Fire Rescue officials confirm that one person had died following a fire at a high-rise in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person has died after a fire erupted early Friday morning inside one of the units of a high-rise condominium building in Fort Lauderdale, Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Ocean Summit condominium building at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive.

A longtime resident of the building told Local 10 News that there has never been a fire in the building since he’s lived there.

He said he and his wife were awakened early in the morning by the fire alarm going off.

“Around 1:30 in the morning roughly my wife heard a small beeping sound, and it was very strange because it wasn’t real loud,” Gary Asker said. “She woke up to investigate and was out in the hall, and it was blinking lights in the hall. She called downstairs and they said it was a fire on the ninth floor.”

Firefighters confirmed that the ninth and 10th floors were evacuated for about an hour and a half.

They said the fire was contained to the living room of the unit in question and there was no damage to other units.

Ad

A Fort Lauderdale Police Department Crime Scene Investigations van was spotted outside the building.

According to firefighters, a man in his late 50s escaped and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns. They said the man’s partner, who he has been with for decades and who was in his early 90s, died as a result of the fire. They said the victim was found in the living room area where the fire originated.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said detectives do not yet know whether the fire was accidental.

She said further details about the victim would not be released until the next of kin is notified.