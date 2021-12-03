Driver escapes from SUV after vehicle struck by train in Pompano Beach

Witnesses say a woman was behind the wheel of an SUV that was struck by a train Friday morning in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An SUV was struck by a train early Friday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to witnesses, a woman who was driving the vehicle was driving over the train tracks in the area of East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway when the train struck her SUV.

Although the SUV was totaled in the collision, witnesses said the driver did not appear to be seriously injured.

“She was just kind of in between the tracks and the road, and then the train just came and hit her,” one witness said. “I just ran to her and I tried to see if she was OK, but she was looking at me like she didn’t know what was going on.”

Another witness told Local 10 News that the SUV was smoking after the crash.

Authorities shut down the intersection to traffic during their investigation.

According to witnesses, police were already in the area when the incident occurred, investigating another crash that occurred earlier in the morning that involved a pedestrian.

A Local 10 News crew is at the scene working to gather more information about both incidents.