Video shows Pompano Beach shooting, suspects still on loose

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video hoping the public can help identify two suspects in a Pompano Beach shooting.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a shooting that occurred in late October in Pompano Beach, in hopes of apprehending two suspects.

Video from around 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 shows two people approaching the side of a supermarket at 321 Northwest 3rd Avenue. One man in a hooded sweatshirt appears to pull out a gun and fire two times at the victim.

The gunman and the man with him are then seen running.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is still recovering, according to BSO. Authorities did not release the name of the victim.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.