Seminole Tribe’s Hard Rock Sportsbook app no longer taking bets or accepting deposits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole Tribe has suspended operations for its popular new sportsbook app.

As of Saturday morning, the Hard Rock Sportsbook app was no longer accepting any new bets, accounts or deposits.

“Thank you for participating in our early access launch,” a statement on the app read. “Although we are temporarily suspending the acceptance of new bets and account deposits, we remain committed to building the best place for sports betting in Florida. We hope that you have enjoyed your gambling experience on the Hard Rock Sportsbook app, and we look forward to welcoming you back in the future.”

Due to yesterday’s appellate court decision, the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will temporarily suspend accepting new bets and deposits. Player information and account funds are safe and secure, and the app will remain online for easy withdrawals via all payment methods. pic.twitter.com/8XhDcXzRKa — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) December 4, 2021

The app will remain active in order for users to made any withdrawals.

Last month a federal judge ruled that the Seminole Tribe’s sportsbook app was illegal despite a compact reached between the tribe and the State of Florida.

The judge also denied a request by the Seminole Tribe to stay her ruling.

The Seminole Tribe released a statement, which read:

“As a result of yesterday’s Appeals Court decision denying a temporary stay of the District Court’s decision on the 2021 Compact, Hard Rock Sportsbook will temporarily suspend operations of its mobile app in Florida. Account balances for all current players will be refunded as requested. Despite the decision, the Seminole Tribe looks forward to working with the State of Florida and the U.S. Department of Justice to aggressively defend the validity of the 2021 Compact before the Appeals Court, which has yet to rule on the merits of the 2021 Compact. The Seminole Tribe of Florida, the State of Florida and the United States have all taken the position that the 2021 Compact is legal.”