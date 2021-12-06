74º
Broward family needs help after ceiling collapses in girl’s room

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A family is dealing with the collapse of their ceiling at a duplex on Sunday in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The ceiling’s drywall collapsed in a girl’s bedroom on Sunday in Deerfield Beach.

All of the debris and water covered the girl’s belongings about 3 a.m. at the Pompano Park Apartments, near Northeast 44th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

According to Michael B. Kane, a battalion chief and spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the girl wasn’t injured and it appeared a water leak was to blame.

The girl’s mother, Josiane Florestal, said she is renting the apartment and it’s not the first time the drywall collapses there. She said she is worried about their safety.

Florestal was frustrated because the property owner’s management company was not responding to her calls for help on Sunday.

