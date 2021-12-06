Families mark painful anniversary with vigil at site of police-involved shooting in Miramar

Two years ago, a burglary in Coral Gables turned in a chase in a stolen UPS truck and a shooting that killed innocent victims in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two years ago, four people were killed. The families of the dead marked the painful anniversary on Sunday without knowing who fired the shot that killed their loved ones.

Two of them were accused of a burglary in Coral Gables. They were also accused of trying to get away from police officers in a stolen UPS truck. Their kidnapping victim, 27-year-old UPS driver Frank Ordonez, and Rick Curshaw, 70, a driver who got caught in the crossfire on his way home from work.

In September, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement handed the investigation over to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors must now determine if anyone will face charges.

The police chase ended with a police-involved shooting in Miramar involving 20 officers, according to state investigators.

Countless questions still haunt Ordonez’s stepfather, Joe Merino, who will be among the relatives of a Sunday night vigil at the site of the shooting.

Ad

“In plain daylight rush hour! Where was protocol? Where was SWAT? Where was the hostage negotiator? Where was the sniper?”