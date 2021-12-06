Travel restrictions tighten as omicron variant concerns grow

All inbound travelers needing to test negative for COVID-19 within one day before coming to the U.S.

Omicron concerns are growing.

Health officials say they’ve detected the new variant in at least a dozen states, and because of that, the U.S. is once again tightening its travel rules for those entering the country.

Those new rules start on Monday, with all inbound travelers needing to test negative for COVID-19 within one day before coming to the U.S.

The applies to all passengers ages 2 and up.

With the highly mutated omicron variant confirmed in more than a dozen states, health officials continue to sound the alarm.

“We are following them closely and everyday,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “We are hearing about more and more probable cases, so that number is likely to rise.”

The delta variant is still said to be the biggest threat, but with omicron spreading at an alarming rate, the Biden administration is taking steps to tighten air travel regulations.

“I wanna travel, so whatever it takes, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Darrel Bowens, a traveler.

In addition to the new regulations, mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks inside of airports and on planes will continue through March 18, 2022.

“If everybody plays their part in making sure we get vaccinated, then hopefully it will make its way and get out of here,” Bowens said.

With the fear of a dual wave of omicron and delta infections, health officials are urging that the best defense against these viruses are vaccinations.

“Even with a new variant like Omicron, if you get boosted, you’re going to get your level up way up,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.