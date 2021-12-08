Body pulled from water in North Miami Beach

A death investigation is ongoing in North Miami Beach after a body was recovered.

Investigators were seen surrounding a boat docked behind an apartment building.

That’s where a pressure cleaning worker saw a man’s body floating underneath the boat.

Police closed off the area along Northeast 166th Street as a dive team worked to pull the body from the water.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and how he ended up in the water, are all part of their investigation.