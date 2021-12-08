Fire erupts at home in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Tuesday night at a home in northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 95th Street and Fifth Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the single-story home.

Firefighters stretched a hose line and used a ladder to gain access to the roof and extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue officials did not say whether it was clear from where the fire originated.