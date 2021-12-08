Pedestrian fatally struck by car in city of Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Third Street.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 40s who had been struck by a car.

Officer Michael Vega confirmed Friday morning that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the driver remained at the scene.

It’s unclear whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was hit, or whether charges will be filed.