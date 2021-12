MIAMI – City of Miami police detectives are investigating after possible human remains were found Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the possible remains were discovered near the FTX Arena at 601 Biscayne Blvd.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 11 a.m. as a walkway near the water was blocked off with police tape.

No other details were immediately released.

