Police: Man arrested after attacking woman at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI – A man was arrested Wednesday, a day after he allegedly attacked a woman who was walking through Bayside Marketplace, authorities said.

Jonathan Brown, 26, is facing a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

According to an arrest report, the victim, who typically goes on walks in the area for exercise, was walking near the Victoria’s Secret store around 8 a.m. Tuesday when she noticed that she was being followed.

Police said Brown then grabbed the woman’s waist from behind, “pressed his body against hers and squeezed her buttocks.”

The victim told police that she struck Brown with her elbow to get him off of her and he then began to walk away from her.

Police said the woman followed Brown and took a picture of him.

According to the arrest report, a homeless man notified an officer Wednesday that the man who assaulted the victim was in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street.

Police said Brown matched the description and photo that was provided to them by the victim.

According to authorities, Brown denied being in the area at the time of the attack or touching anyone against their will.

Records show that Brown has previously been arrested on similar charges and has also previously been convicted of battery. Police said he also has an open warrant for false imprisonment and kidnapping in Tallahassee.