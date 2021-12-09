Sheriff: 68-year-old man missing for a month

Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the disappearance of 68-year-old Lelio Francois.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 68-year-old man was last seen more than a month ago, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office, and investigators are hoping someone may have information that can assist them to locate him.

According to detectives, the last time Lelio Francois was see was around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 2700 block of Northwest 7th Court near Fort Lauderdale. Francois was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Francois is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357 (HELP).