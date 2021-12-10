Driver flees scene after rollover crash on I-95 entrance ramp to Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday morning on the northbound Interstate 95 entrance ramp to the Palmetto Expressway.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a white Nissan sedan was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Camacho said the impact from the crash caused the Nissan to strike the guardrail and overturn.

He said the driver of the Nissan, identified only as a Hispanic male, was transported to Jackson North Medical Center with minor injuries.

The other driver fled the scene, Camacho said.

The ramp to the Palmetto Expressway from the northbound lanes of I-95 was shut down after the crash.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.