Elderly man seriously injured in machete attack in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a brutal attack on an elderly man that involved the use of a machete.
The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street.
According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, officers were called to the area regarding a man waving a machete.
She said officers arrived to find an elderly man in a pool of blood.
He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.
Fallat said the suspect was detained.
No other details were immediately released.