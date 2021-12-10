79º
Elderly man seriously injured in machete attack in Miami

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a brutal attack on an elderly man that involved the use of a machete.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, officers were called to the area regarding a man waving a machete.

She said officers arrived to find an elderly man in a pool of blood.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Fallat said the suspect was detained.

No other details were immediately released.

