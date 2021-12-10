Family seeks public’s help nearly a year after double homicide

A South Florida family is looking for answers and justice nearly a year after a fatal double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family is pleading for help to solve the case of a double homicide that happened nearly a year ago in northwest Miami-Dade.

No arrests have been made in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of Pernell Hart and Darren Kleckley.

“My husband loved the program ‘The First 48,’” Heswine Kleckley said. “He loved how detectives would figure out who the culprit was in some case within 48 hours.”

Heswine Kleckley is now seeking the public’s help to bring her husband’s killer to justice.

“Please help us to make sure that this does not become a cold case,” she said.

“This is not someone running the streets. This is someone who wanted to make a difference in the community,” the victim’s brother, Darryl Kleckley, said.

Darryl Kleckley described the kindness of his twin brother during a news conference Friday at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters.

According to police, both Darren Kleckley and Hart were shot and killed Jan. 8 on the corner of Northwest 18th Avenue and 66th Street. Another man was also shot, but survived.

Darren Kleckley was a medical tech at the University of Miami. He spent evenings off mentoring young men in lower income neighborhoods.

“He wanted to enjoy a much needed evening off. And he ended up paying for that with his life,” his wife said.

Detective Jorge Rodriguez said the police department has gotten some leads in the case, but it’s not enough.

Police say while they do have some surveillance images of the crime, they need people with information to come forward to help in their investigation

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.