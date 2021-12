Police in Coconut Creek investigate after a body was found in a canal.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in Broward County.

Police discovered a male face down in a canal near Carambola Circle in Coconut Creek.

Authorities are in the early stages of their investigation.

Police said foul play is not suspected as of now.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.