Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Miami Beach apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating an early morning shooting.

According to authorities, officers received a call at 6:50 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting inside an apartment at 800 Washington Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a neighbor, all of this happened up on the 12th floor. That is where the neighbor said he woke up to hear loud fighting coming from a neighboring apartment, and moments later, that is when he heard the sound of gunshots coming from inside that very same unit.

The apartment building is right down the street from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

According to neighbors, this building in question is called the Blackstone.

Police said the man who was shot was rushed to Jackson memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police have yet to announce any arrests, or provide an update on the status of the man who was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.