Police: 3 people shot following argument outside Lauderhill convenience store

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Three people were injured early Sunday morning after a gunman opened fire near a Lauderhill convenience store.

Two of the victims were caught in the crossfire. They took themselves to a nearby fire station desperately looking for help.

According to officers, it all started just after 3 a.m. when one of the victims got into an argument with a stranger outside the store located near the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and 31st Avenue.

Gunfire erupted shortly after, with one of the bullets hitting the first victim in the knee.

That victim later ran inside the store to call for help.

Two other men, described by police as innocent bystanders, were also struck.

The status of their health has not been updated by authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.