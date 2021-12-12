78º
Silver alert issued out of Miami Gardens for missing 63-year-old woman with early dementia

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Gardens are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult.

Miami Gardens police issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Joyce Landy.

Police said Landy suffers from early dementia.

She was last seen driving her gray 2006 Toyota Camry on Thursday heading south on 17th Avenue from 192nd Terrace.

The vehicle’s Florida license plate number is EYG-S92.

Landy is 5-foot-8, between 135 and 145 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen her is urged to contact Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

