Underwater memorial honoring Surfside condo collapse victims placed at reef off Key Biscayne

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – The victims of the Surfside condo collapse received a special tribute on Sunday.

Family members and loved ones took part in a memorial service off the South Florida coast.

A plaque honoring the 98 lives that were lost in the early morning hours of June 24 was installed at an underwater memorial site.

The Neptune Memorial Reef is located of the shore of Key Biscayne.

The 16-acre man made reef consists of several underwater monuments.

It was created to promote new marine line while honoring people who have passed away.

