LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A driver slammed their car through the wall of a Lauderhill apartment on Sunday.

It happened to a building located at 2322 Northwest 56th Avenue.

According to police, two people were inside the vehicle when it crashed into the apartment.

They suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

No one inside the apartment was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.