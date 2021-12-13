Cameras capture 3 women robbing Tamarac beauty supply store

A beauty supply store burglary was caught on camera in Tamarac.

The crime happened on Sunday night at The Beauty Plug supply shop located at 6949 West Commercial Boulevard.

Three women walked in the store, stole several items and pepper sprayed an employee.

Cameras inside the store show one of the crooks was holding a child, and another appeared to be pregnant.

The shop’s owner told Local 10 News the three women walked inside, pepper sprayed her daughter, and then stole several wigs.

Monday afternoon, a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective came out to speak with the owner, and they are now looking into this case.

The cameras got a pretty good look at the women who did this.

Anyone with information on the crime or who thinks they recognize any of the woman is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.