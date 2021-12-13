Caught on camera: Man robs Chase Bank branch in Miami

MIAMI – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch in Miami on Monday.

The robbery was reported shortly after noon at the Chase Bank at 2830 N. Miami Ave.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was bald and wearing a gray sweatshirt and face mask, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

Marshall declined to disclose the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.