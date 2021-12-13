Gabrielle Giffords visits Miami to unveil installation against gun violence

Gabby Giffords was in Miami on Monday to unveil an installation against gun violence.

The retired congresswoman survived an assassination attempt on Jan. 8, 2011, while meeting with constituents in the parking lot of a supermarket. The mentally ill gunman shot her in the head, wounded 12 others, and killed six — including 9-year-old Christina Taylor.

“My recovery is a daily fight, but fighting makes me stronger,” Giffords said during her speech.

It has been more than a decade since the shooting and Giffords has been relentless in her efforts to lobby for gun control.