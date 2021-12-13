79º
Gabrielle Giffords visits Miami to unveil installation against gun violence

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Gabrielle Giffords was in downtown Miami on Friday morning to help unveil a new installation against gun violence.

The retired congresswoman survived an assassination attempt on Jan. 8, 2011, while meeting with constituents in the parking lot of a supermarket. The mentally ill gunman shot her in the head, wounded 12 others, and killed six — including 9-year-old Christina Taylor.

“My recovery is a daily fight, but fighting makes me stronger,” Giffords said during her speech.

It has been more than a decade since the shooting and Giffords has been relentless in her efforts to lobby for gun control.

