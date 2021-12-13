76º
Judge rules Parkland school shooting victims’ families will be allowed to testify in court

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

PARKLAND, Fla. – The defense attorneys who are representing the man who confessed to the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wanted to prevent the 12-member jury from listening to the victims’ families.

Tamara Curtis, a public defender, told Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer they wanted to avoid emotional displays.

The public defenders are working to keep Nikolas Cruz from being sentenced to death. Prosecutor Carolyn McCann strongly disagreed.

“They have a right ... to be heard and they have a right to voice their feelings,” McCann said in court.

The prosecutors accused the defense of seeking to neutralize the victims in the case. Scherer is allowing the in-person testimony.

Scherer agreed with prosecutors in that public defenders will get to read the statements and make objections before the jury hears them. Jury selection begins early next year.

