Man gunned down in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said someone called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. to report that a man was bleeding near the 900 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Deputies responded to the area and found the victim, who had been shot.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews also responded to the area and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.