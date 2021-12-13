Man injured in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

One person was shot Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 20th Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, who had been shot in the abdomen.

Police said he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The victim’s brother told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that the victim was pulling into an apartment complex when someone started shooting.

Despite the victim’s injuries, the victim’s brother said he is expected to be OK.

No other details were immediately released.