Man fired a gun outside of the Aldi supermarket in North Miami Beach, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man used a gun to fire seven shots at an Aldi supermarket’s parking lot on Friday night in North Miami Beach, police said. No one was injured.

Witnesses told police officers there was a fight in the supermarket’s checkout area before the shooting. Officers arrested Jermaine Bruce on Saturday morning.

James Egana, who works near the supermarket, said he saw the shooter through the window in the parking lot at 735 NE 167th St.

“There were people running into their cars, people were ducking, people were running across the street,” Egana said.

Augustin Canabesi, another witness, said he feared the shooter could walk inside the store and continue shooting.

“We were bracing for the possibility of fighting the gunman and of having to do what we had to do to survive,” Canabesi said.

Bruce is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show he was released on a $10,000 bond on Saturday night and his arraignment hearing is at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.