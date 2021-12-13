Police: Possible armed robbery in Miami leads to chase that ended in Broward

MIAMI – City of Miami police officers responded to a call about a possible armed robbery in progress Monday afternoon, which ultimately led to a cross-county chase, authorities confirmed.

According to police, Miami police officers were called to the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 62nd Street around 12:30 p.m.

Police said once officers arrived at the scene, a dark-colored SUV fled the scene.

Officers chased the SUV and the suspect was eventually detained after bailing out in the area of 500 NW 24th Ave. in Broward County, authorities confirmed.

No other details were immediately released.