Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Miami Gardens

Sky 10 flies over the scene of an apartment fire in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has sent about 20 crews to put out a large fire at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at 21300 Northwest 9th Place, east of the Florida Turnpike, not far from Hard Rock Stadium.

Flames could be seen on the roof at one corner of the three-story complex, leaving significant damage.

MDFR says that the fire is under control and that crews are removing the ceiling from third-floor apartment in order to better target the fire.

Units are also conducting searches inside the apartments to ensure they’re clear of any residents.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

