Juvenile shot near Miami Gardens high school

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade County Pubic Schools, a juvenile was shot near the campus of Norland Senior High School.

Local 10 News’ observed officers setting up crime scene tape in the area of Northwest 191st Street and 8th Court.

Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa they heard several rounds of gunfire around 3 p.m.

Authorities have yet to confirm the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Sky 10′s cameras observed what appeared to be a victim being rushed to a waiting helicopter on what looked like the football field at Norland Senior High School.

That juvenile who was shot is an active MDCPS student, according to the district. That victim’s condition is unknown.

Police remain in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.