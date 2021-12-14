What pandemic? Miami airport sets Thanksgiving travel record

MIAMI – Officials say Miami International Airport is finally seeing more passengers than it served before the pandemic.

Some 3.9 million passengers passed through security in November, up from 3.7 million ticketed passengers in November 2019.

Airport officials cite the Thanksgiving holiday, travel restrictions being lifted on non-U.S. citizens and the return of Miami Art Week.

Travel industry consultant Gary Deel in Orlando says there’s still a “fair amount of apprehension among travelers who are scientifically literate.”

Overall, Florida had 32.5 million visitors from July to September. The tourism rebound comes a new surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19, which has already killed about 800,000 people in the U.S. alone.