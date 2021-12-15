12-year-old girl reported missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Jaliyah Theresa White was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at 2315 NW 195th St.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts and was carrying a couple bags, authorities said.

Police said she answers to her nickname Liyah.

According to authorities, Jaliyah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is currently styled in long braids wrapped in a bun.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Detective Spokony at 305-474-1597.