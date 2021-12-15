14-year-old student at Pompano Beach school arrested over social media threats

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old student at Pompano Beach Middle School was arrested Tuesday night after threatening messages toward students at the school were posted to social media, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies were notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday about the threat involving multiple students from the school that had been made through Snapchat.

She said BSO’s Threat Management Unit was notified, and detectives were able to locate the 14-year-old suspect, who is a student at the school.

Grossman said the student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The student faces one count of written threats to kill.

No other details were immediately released.