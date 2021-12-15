2 people killed, 3 others injured after car goes into canal off Alligator Alley

Car goes into canal off Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle lost control and went into a canal off Alligator Alley late Tuesday afternoon, killing two people and injuring three others.

It happened near mile marker 29 of I-75 in Broward County.

According to authorities, five people were initially treated for injuries. They included three adult women and two pediatric patients.

The two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK, officials said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, good Samaritans jumped into action and pulled the victims out of the car after it plunged into the water.

Two of the three adults went into cardiac arrest. One was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and the other was brought to Cleveland Clinic, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue.

Both women have since been pronounced dead, authorities said.

The third adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

All three surviving victims are being treated at local area hospitals.

A female deputy suffered a knee injury and was treated on scene, authorities said.

The cause of the car traveling into the canal is under investigation.