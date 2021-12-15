76º
Annual holiday tradition continues as Rick Case program provides new bicycles to children from Boys and Girls Club

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

PLANTATION, Fla. – More than a dozen children from the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County lined up at Rick Case Hyundai in Plantation to see their brand new bicycles, thanks to generous donations from the South Florida community.

The Rick Case Bikes for Kids program, celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, has provided more than 125,000 bikes to children during the holidays since 1982.

“Last year was a little low as far as people coming out - because they just weren’t coming out,” CEO Rita Case told Local 10. “But this year we’re finding that we’re getting more bikes because people do want to bring out their bikes. They know about the program.”

Rick Case Automotive Group is still collecting bikes from the community for the 2021 holiday season through December 20th. Use bicycles in good shape can be delivered to any Rick Case dealership location.

