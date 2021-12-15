Broward science teacher fired for refusing to wear mask

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A teacher in South Florida has been fired for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask.

The school board in Broward County on Tuesday unanimously voted to fire John C. Alvarez, a science teacher at Piper High School for gross insubordination.

Alvarez plans to appeal the decision to an administrative law judge.

The school board had required students and employees to wear masks in schools for most of the school year.

The board cited a large number of COVID-19 cases, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.