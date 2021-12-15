Police: Girl, 5, reported missing in Miami Beach after mother failed to surrender daughter to father

Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter was last seen with her mother, Chantel Iman Dortch, 28, on Nov. 18.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was supposed to be surrendered to her biological father by her mother last month, per a court custody order, authorities said.

According to a police flyer, Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter was last seen with her mother, Chantel Iman Dortch, 28, on Nov. 18 in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said Dortch has refused to surrender her daughter to the girl’s biological father and they have been unable to track down the mother and daughter.

According to authorities, the two were last seen driving in a black four-door Audi A4 with Florida tag DAG5401.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.