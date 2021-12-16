Family of 2-year-old killed in 2017 still hoping for justice, searching for answers

On December 15, 2017, 2-year-old Carnell Williams was playing with a scooter outside his southwest Miami-Dade home when he was shot.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four years ago, 2-year-old Carnell Williams Thomas had a big personality.

His mother Dorthy Williams said he was energetic and always smiling.

On December 15, 2017, Carnell was playing with a scooter outside his southwest Miami-Dade home when he was shot.

“All of a sudden we heard a pop,” Williams said. She was feet away when her toddler was shot.

Williams relived those moments of panic, doing everything she could to save her child.

Carnell was one of 93 homicides in Miami-Dade County in 2017, and now one of many cold cases detectives want to solve.

“It’s so heartbreaking because he didn’t do nothing. He was a baby,” Williams said.

Police said the toddler was hit by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.

The shooter is still out there and Williams often wonders if guilt consumes the suspect.

“I don’t know how you could live with yourself knowing you killed a two year old baby. I forgive you. I just need you to come forward and let me know exactly what happened, I need that I need to know why my baby ain’t here,” Williams said.

A reward of more than $30,000 that was offered for information leading to an arrest still stands.

On Dec. 18, Carnell’s annual toy drive will be held at Joe and Enid Demps Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The park is located at 11350 SW 216th Street, Miami, FL 33170.