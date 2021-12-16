Have you seen this endangered man missing in Broward?

John Bigelow was last seen walking east on Kimberly Boulevard from Rock Island Road. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are asking for the community’s help as they look for a missing 82-year-old man who they say is endangered.

John Bigelow was last seen before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday walking east on Kimberly Boulevard from Rock Island Road.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 225-250 pounds and was wearing a blue shirt, black sweatshirt, and khaki shorts. He has a gray beard, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Bigelow is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia with mood changes, depression and is blind in his right eye.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he is, you are urged to call the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.