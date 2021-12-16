Miami pawn shop owners claim former employee is behind brazen robbery

MIAMII – Surveillance video captured a bold thief targeting a gun and pawn shop in Miami.

The owners of the store believe they know who the culprit is.

Video shows the suspect moving around inside the pawn shop moments before he shut off the store’s security system. He was then able to get away with 31 guns and expensive jewelry worth a combined $90,000.

The incident happened in November at the Big Brothers Pawn and Gun Shop located on Northwest 26th Avenue and 21st Terrace.

The owners claim the suspect is a former employee who knew exactly how to deactivate the surveillance cameras. They gave that person’s name to police, but no arrests have been made.