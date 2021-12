A private jet bound for Miami crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

SANTO DOMINGO – A private jet bound for Miami crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The plane had just taken off from La Isabela International Airport in Santo Domingo when it was forced to make an emergency landing about 15 minutes later at Las Americas Airport.

Seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash.

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, his partner and his son are said to be among the victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.