The Ron Magill Scholarship supports and inspires development of young adults who choose to major in the life sciences with a goal of establishing a career in wildlife conservation.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Kathryn Treacy thought she was spending her Friday volunteering at ZooMiami.

Ron Magill had other plans. He surprised her with the foundation’s $10,000 scholarship.

The scholarship is for young adults who aspire to have a career in wildlife conservation. Kathryn said she wants to be a veterinarian. She loves flamingos.

Kathryn’s goal is to graduate from the University of Florida with a major in animal science and a minor in wildlife ecology and conservation.