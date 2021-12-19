79º
2 people ejected, car fire extinguished after nasty wreck in Miami

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Two vehicle crash in Miami (WPLG)

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a fiery accident in which two people were ejected from a vehicle.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash that occurred near the intersection of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 8th Street just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a two-vehicle accident with four total patients.

One of the vehicles was initially on fire.

Two people were ejected and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The other two people refused treatment, authorities said.

City of Miami police was called in to investigate the cause of the crash.

